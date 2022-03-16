wrestling / News
WWE News: A-Kid Wins Debut Match on NXT, Indi Hartwell Pins Persia Pirotta
March 15, 2022
– A-Kid was successful in his first match on NXT, defeating Kushida. The NXT UK star pinned Kushida in a match to determine who would face Grayson Waller next week in order to earn a spot in the NXT North American Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver:
– WWE posted a clip from Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta’s battle of the tag team partners, which saw Hartwell win after Dexter Lumis appeared from under the ring to counteract Duke Hudson’s distraction tactics:
