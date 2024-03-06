WWE Developmental Alum Daniel Rodimer Wanted On Murder Charge in Nevada

Daniel Rodimer, a former WWE developmental star who ran for public office in 2021, is being sought on a murder charge in Nevada. According to News 3 Las Vegas, Rodier is wanted on a charge of murder in connection with the death of Christopher Tapp. Tapp, 47, died in a hospital after being found with injuries purportedly from an accident at Resorts World Las Vegas on October 29th, 2023. Tapp was found to have been involved in a fight inside a hotel room and his death has been ruled a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Clark County District Attorney’s office, Rodimer killed Tapp by striking him on the head, “the said killing having been willful, deliberate and premeditated.” The criminal complaint and arrest warrant for Rodimer was issued this week for open murder.

Rodimer was a contestant on the 2004 season of Tough Enough and signed to a WWE developmental contract in 2006. He was assigned to Deep South Wrestling and had brief runs with OVW and FCW before WWE released him in August of 2007. He popped back up in the news in 2021 when he ran for an open congressional seat in Texas against 22 other candidates. Rodimer, who is from New Jersey, tried to portray himself as a Texan and was mocked for “cosplaying” as a Texan. He also ran for office in Nevada in 2020.