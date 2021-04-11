wrestling / News

WWE Announces First-Ever Certified Superfan, Documentary Coming This Summer

April 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Superfan: The Story of Vladimir

– WWE has announced that Vladimir Abouzeide has been given the first-ever WWE Superfan award, and will get his own documentary on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally) later this summer. The documentary will be called “Superfan: The Story of Vladimir”, which will follow his fandom over the years and how devoted he is to the company.

Triple H wrote on Twitter: “What better way to welcome back the @WWE Universe at #WrestleMania than naming Vladimir our first-ever officially-certified superfan!!!!

