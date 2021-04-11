wrestling / News
WWE Announces First-Ever Certified Superfan, Documentary Coming This Summer
– WWE has announced that Vladimir Abouzeide has been given the first-ever WWE Superfan award, and will get his own documentary on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally) later this summer. The documentary will be called “Superfan: The Story of Vladimir”, which will follow his fandom over the years and how devoted he is to the company.
Triple H wrote on Twitter: “What better way to welcome back the @WWE Universe at #WrestleMania than naming Vladimir our first-ever officially-certified superfan!!!!”
What better way to welcome back the @WWE Universe at #WrestleMania than naming Vladimir our first-ever officially-certified superfan!!!! @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/9xzRULlmy1
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 10, 2021
Superfan: The Story of Vladimir tells the life story of Vladimir Abouzeide, one of the most devoted fans in @WWE history … and it arrives on @PeacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else this summer. pic.twitter.com/FiJb0ut8Kx
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 10, 2021
