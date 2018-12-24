WWE Applies For New Trademarks, Opposes Others

According to Pwinsider.com, WWE applied to trademark ‘Fashion Files: Cold Case Unit’ and ‘WWE Smackdown Kitchen’ back on December 19th. The company also started the process of opposing the registration of the non-WWE trademarks for Halloween Havoc and Sister Abigail, which began earlier this year. A Las Vegas-based company titled KBN INC. CORPORATION NEVADA applied to trademark ‘Halloween Havoc’ on 6/8, listing the trademark filing for “T-shirts; Baseball caps and hats; Clothing for wear in wrestling games; Graphic T-shirts” as well as for “Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of a wrestling club; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network. The Halloween Havoc logo KBN has attempted to trademark (see below) is extremely similar to the one used by World Championship Wrestling, which utilized that PPV title and theme annually from October 1989 through October 2000 before the company was shut down and its assets were purchased by WWE in March 2001.

Also, Tatevik Hunanyan (who wrestles independently in California as Tatevik the Gamer) applied to trademark the name ‘Sister Abigail’ on 6/5, listing the trademark as for “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer also for wrestling purposes.” WWE had never previously applied to trademark the name of the Sister Abigail character.