WWE News: Article Looks At Future Of Old WWE HQ, Rock Sends Joe Coffey a ‘Thank You’ Gift

– A new article looks at the future of the old WWE Headquarters now that the new one is fully set up. WWE moved into the new HQ last year, and CT Insider has a feature looking at the old HQ at 1241 E. Main in Stamford, Connecticut.

The article notes that the old building still displays several WWE signs on the exterior, though a front desk person there said WWE no longer had offices at the building. WWE officials have not provided much insight into their plans for the building but have said it is not actively on the market to sell. You can see the full article at the above link.

– Joe Coffey posted to Twitter, noting that The Rock sent him a gift package of his Teremana tequila in thanks for helping train him to get ready for WrestleMania 40. Coffey wrote:

“Thank you for the package @TheRock @Teremana The mana will be felt today.

Sláinte. GBOT”