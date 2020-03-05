WWE Backstage Rating Plunges to New Low, Viewership Down Even More

The ratings for this week’s WWE Backstage are in, and they are not good with easily the lowest rating and viewership point to date. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.01 in the 18 – 49 demographic and just 18,000 viewers. Last week’s numbers are not available due to an apparent error in Nielsen’s reporting, but the numbers are down 86% and 85% from the 0.05 demo rating and 127,000 viewers from two weeks ago.

The previous lows for the show were a 0.02 demo rating and 49,000 for the November 5th episode. Obviously, to say these are not good numbers is an understatement. WWE Backstage failed to rank in the top 150 cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.