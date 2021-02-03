wrestling / News
WWE Backstage Rating, Viewership For Royal Rumble Special
The return of WWE Backstage on Saturday for the Royal Rumble was more or less in line with how the show performed during its regular run. Saturday’s one-time return of the show that previewed the Royal Rumble drew a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 156,000 viewers. The rating was right on par with the average rating for the show’s 2020 run at a 0.42, while the audience was actually up 36% from the average 2020 viewership of 115,000 viewers.
WWE Backstage ran as a regular show from November of 2019 until June of last year. It generally underperformed in the ratings, spiking only when CM Punk would appear. (By comparison, Punk-featured episodes in 2020 averaged a 0.05 and 144,600 viewers while non-Punk episodes averaged a 0.37 and 100,000 viewers). Saturday’s special included a match between Natalya and Tamina to determine who would be #30 in the women’s Rumble, which Nattie won.
Backstage ranked #123 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Bianca Belair Plans for WrestleMania 37 Still Being ‘Up in the Air’
- Drew McIntyre Reveals WWE Originally Planned for Him to Have a Male Model Gimmick
- Note On Kevin Owens & Carmella’s Injury Status, More Names Who Were Backstage At Royal Rumble
- Backstage Rumor on Names Scheduled for Royal Rumble at One Point (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)