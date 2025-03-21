wrestling / News

WWE Announces New ‘Captain Collection’ of Merchandise For Cody Rhodes

March 21, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Cody Rhodes 12-27-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a new ‘Captain Collection’ of merchandise for WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The merchandise can be purchased in WWE Shop. It includes three shirts, a windbreaker, a weight belt and a hat.

