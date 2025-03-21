wrestling / News
WWE Announces New ‘Captain Collection’ of Merchandise For Cody Rhodes
March 21, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced a new ‘Captain Collection’ of merchandise for WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The merchandise can be purchased in WWE Shop. It includes three shirts, a windbreaker, a weight belt and a hat.
I'm The Captain Now! #WWEShop has a NEW "Captain" Collection for "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes! #WWE@CodyRhodes
🛒: https://t.co/WeGBvnABX4 pic.twitter.com/6JemEowqVu
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 21, 2025
