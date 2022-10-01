WWE Reportedly Considering Changing Date of Day 1 PPV

WWE is reportedly considering a change for the date of next year’s Day 1 PPV. The WON reports that there was talk that the company could move the PPV off of January 1st, though no matter what it will remain at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

WWE held the PPV on January 1st this year. January 1st, 2023 is a Sunday and WWE has been holding most of its PPVs on Saturdays this year. The site notes that Brock Lesnar is currently set to appear at the event and is the next US show he is listed for.