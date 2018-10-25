WWE Considering Reuniting Bray Wyatt and Harper

– WWE is considering bringing part of the Wyatt Family back together in Bray Wyatt and Harper, according to a new report from the WON. The site reports that a pitch was made to bring the two back together as a team, though there’s no word whether creative is moving ahead with the plan.

Wyatt has been off TV since Matt Hardy went on the shelf (perhaps permanently) due to injuries, while Harper has been without a program since his Bludgeon Brothers (and Wyatt Family) partner Rowan was injured.