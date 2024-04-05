WWE Reportedly Considering Unique Ending For Tag Team Title Match at Wrestlemania (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE could be considering a unique ending for the tag team title ladder match at Wrestlemania 40. According to the WON, the company may use the match as a way to split up the tag team titles. This would mean that two teams would win, with each team pulling down a different set of belts.

The match happens on night one of the event and features Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. New Catch Republic vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller.

It was also noted that even though they were eliminated from the qualifying tournament, Pretty Deadly was listed internally for the match as of last week.