wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Considering Unique Ending For Tag Team Title Match at Wrestlemania (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

April 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Wrestlemania 40 Image Credit: WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE could be considering a unique ending for the tag team title ladder match at Wrestlemania 40. According to the WON, the company may use the match as a way to split up the tag team titles. This would mean that two teams would win, with each team pulling down a different set of belts.

The match happens on night one of the event and features Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. New Catch Republic vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller.

It was also noted that even though they were eliminated from the qualifying tournament, Pretty Deadly was listed internally for the match as of last week.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wrestlemania 40, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading