WWE News: Dante Chen Beats Lexis King On NXT, Wendy Choo’s Return Seemingly Teased
– Dante Chen made his return to WWE NXT TV, picking up a win over Lexis King. Tuesday night’s episode had Robert Stone wanting to see King taken down a peg after a backstage confrontation. Ava booked a match and King came out to the ring, where he found out that he would be facing Chen. The Singaporean-born star defeated King after a distraction from Stone.
The win marks Chen’s return to the main NXT show for the first time since October. He has been competing on NXT Level Up and at NXT live events.
– Tonight’s show also featured a vignette that appeared to tease the return of Wendy Choo. The vignette featured someone snorting until an alarm clock went off, leading to them waking up and sliding into a pair of slippers. While Choo’s face wasn’t seen, it did appear to be her.
Choo has been competing in NXT Level Up but hasn’t been on the main NXT show since her injury back in February of 2023.
