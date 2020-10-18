WWE News: WWE The Day Of Clash of Champions Sneak Peek, WWE Asks Who Should Get Title Shots

– A new preview of WWE’s The Day Of special looking at Clash of Champions is online featuring Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn and AJ Styles. You can see the clip below for the special, which is now available on the Free version of the WWE Network:

– WWE posted to Twitter asking fans who should challenge for their various championships following the WWE Draft:

Congratulations, you're the #SmackDown GM! 🎉 🎉 First order of business, who should face our champions? pic.twitter.com/cEnaoUgR87 — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2020