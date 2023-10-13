WWE Reportedly Planning A Debut On Tonight’s Smackdown (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)

Tonight is the ‘season premiere’ of WWE Smackdown and the company already making plans to make it memorable. PWInsider reports that tonight will feature the debut of Nick Aldis, who will be playing an authority figure. This probably means he’s signed with the company after he had a tryout as a producer in recent weeks.

While it’s possible this could be related to Triple H’s announcement, this is unconfirmed. Aldis is a former NWA and Impact Wrestling World Champion.