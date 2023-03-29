WWE News: Details On Look of WrestleMania 39 Stage, WrestleMania Week Signing Updates

– A new report has some details on the look of the WrestleMania 39 stage. PWInsider reports that the stage is very similar to the gold coloring and style of the Wrestlemania 39 logo, and one source describing it as a “Hollywood Awards” type look.

– The site reports that The Usos will not longer be appearing at a signing on April 1st at The Crickett Wireless Store in Los Angeles, though Solo Sikoa will still appear. In addition, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are doing a meet & greet with photo ops at Funko Hollywood on Wednesday tomorrow at 10 AM PST. for the meet and greet.