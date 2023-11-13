WWE Announces Details For This Year’s Tribute to the Troops

WWE has announced details for this year’s Tribute to the Troops event, which will air on FOX on December 8. It will take place at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI. The event will air at 8 PM ET, which is normally the time for Smackdown. It seems that this will replace that week’s episode, or may be a themed episode of Smackdown, but that is unconfirmed.

WWE® TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS SET FOR FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8 ON FOX

Tribute To The Troops To Take Place In Providence, Rhode Island At Amica Mutual Pavilion

STAMFORD, Conn., November 13, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that the 21st annual Tribute to the Troops will air Friday, December 8 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. The event will take place in Providence, R.I. at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.com.

Since its inception in 2003, WWE’s Tribute to the Troops has honored our U.S. service members, veterans and their families for their continued sacrifice and commitment to our country, and is widely considered one of television’s most patriotic and heartwarming shows of the year.

WWE has a multi-decade commitment to the U.S. Armed Forces, which includes visiting nearly 400 military installations throughout the world, offering all U.S. military personnel free tickets to WWE live events, and has partnered with military organizations, such as Hire Heroes USA. WWE currently supports the USO and tells stories of heroism and valor of our nation’s bravest through the company’s partnership with National Medal of Honor Museum to make an impact in the community.