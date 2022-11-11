WWE News: Dudley Boyz Reunite At Event, FOX Sports Analyst Pays Tribute to 24/7 Title

– The Dudley Boyz reunited at a recent event, and a photo is online. D-Von Dudley posted a photo at what appears to be a convention that had himself, Bubba Ray and Spike Dudley together, as you can see below. D-Von wrote:

“The boyz reunited again for the first time in about 7 years Bubba, spike and D’Von the Dudley boyz!!! #ecw”

The boyz reunited again for the first time in about 7 years Bubba, spike and D’Von the Dudley boyz!!! #ecw pic.twitter.com/LV2hp3RRcJ — D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) November 10, 2022

– FOX Sports analyst and former 24/7 Champion Rob Stone bid the title farewll on social media, paying tribute to the now-defunct championship: