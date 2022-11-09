WWE News: Duke Hudson Throws Towel In For Andre Chase on NXT, Brutus Creed Destroys Damon Kemp

– Andre Chase came up short in his match against Charlie Dempsey after Duke Hudson threw the towel in for Chase. Chase battled Dempsey on tonight’s show and when Dempsey put Chase in a submission, Hudson took a towel from Thea Hail and threw it in. Chase wasn’t ready to give up and didn’t seem pleased with Hudson’s decision:

– Brutus Creed got his five minutes against Damon Kemp, but decided he didn’t want that much time. A couple of minutes into the match, Creed grabbed a chair that Kemp had brought into the ring and nailed his hated rival with it — and then again after the bell.