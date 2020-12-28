WWE Executive Exits Company For New Role at EA

One of WWE’s Senior Vice President has exited the company to take on a new opportunity at Electronic Arts. Craig Tello, WWE’s WWE Senior Vice President of Programming and Media Operations, announced on his LinkedIn page that he is leaving the company to become the head of Marcom (Marketing & Communication) and Content Strategy within EA’s competitive gaming division.

Tello wrote:

Days left in this year of infamy and I’m focused not just on a new “chapter,” but a whole new “book” in 2021. I am elated to share that I have joined Electronic Arts (EA) as its new head of marcom & content strategy within competitive gaming. Very, very grateful to be nestled within a senior leadership team filled to the brim with progressive, bright innovators. #newyear #esports #gaming #announcement”

Tello began with WWE in 2005 as a member of the creative team and moved his way up through the company to content editor, Senior Multimedia Producer, Editorial Manager/Executive Editor, WWE.com Director/Executive Editor, Digital & Social Content VP, and finally Programming and Media Operations SVP starting in March of 2019. Tello also co-wrote Daniel Bryan’s autobiography Yes: My Improbable Journey to the Main Event of WrestleMania.