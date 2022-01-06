wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Executives at CES, New Replica WCW Title For Sale
WWE executives Rajan Mehta and Claudine Lilien did intervews at CES recently. The WWE Public Relations Twitter account shared pics of Chief Technology Officer Metha and Head of Global Sales & Partnerships Lilien speaking with James Kotecki at CES 2022’s C Space Studio, as you can see below:
– WWE is now selling a replica of the 1991 – 1994 WCW World Heavyweight Championship on WWE Shop. You can see it here.
