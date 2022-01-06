WWE News: WWE Executives at CES, New Replica WCW Title For Sale

WWE executives Rajan Mehta and Claudine Lilien did intervews at CES recently. The WWE Public Relations Twitter account shared pics of Chief Technology Officer Metha and Head of Global Sales & Partnerships Lilien speaking with James Kotecki at CES 2022’s C Space Studio, as you can see below:

Up next at #CES2022’s C Space Studio is @WWE’s EVP and CTO Rajan Mehta. Listen live now on @CES’s Facebook and LinkedIn channels. pic.twitter.com/NAbnEuFLbe — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) January 5, 2022

.@WWE's Head of Global Sales & Partnerships Claudine Lilien is live now with @JamesKotecki at #CES2022's C Space Studio. Check our her interview on @CES's Facebook and LinkedIn channels. pic.twitter.com/RgBpiQ5Pd5 — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) January 5, 2022

– WWE is now selling a replica of the 1991 – 1994 WCW World Heavyweight Championship on WWE Shop. You can see it here.