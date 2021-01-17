WWE Fastlane Returning as PPV in March

WWE is reportedly bringing back Fastlane for its PPV schedule after the name took a year off. PWInsider reports that March’s PPV will be Fastlane, and will take place on March 21st in the WWE ThunderDome.

That will make the show the last PPV before WrestleMania 37, which was announced on Saturday as taking place April 11th and 12th in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa with some fans in attendance.

Fastlane was last used as a PPV name in March of 2019. The 2021 main roster PPV schedule through WrestleMania 37 is:

January 31st: Royal Rumble

February 21st: Elimination Chamber

March 21st: Fastlane

April 10th and 11th: WrestleMania 37