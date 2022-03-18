wrestling / News

WWE Files Food Service Trademark For Smackadillas

March 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has filed a food service-related trademark for “Smackadillas.” Fightful reports that WWE filed the trademark on March 14th for “promoting and marketing the goods and services of others in the field of restaurants and food”.

The trademark is described as follows:

Mark For: SMACKADILLAS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of electronic processing of restaurant and food orders for others; online ordering services featuring restaurants take-out and food; online ordering services in the field of restaurant take-out and delivery; computerized online ordering services in the field of restaurants and food; electronic processing of restaurant and food orders for others; online ordering services featuring restaurants take-out and food; online ordering services in the field of restaurant take-out and delivery; promoting and marketing the goods and services of others in the field of restaurants and food.

