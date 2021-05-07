wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademark For Bash at the Beach
Fightful reports that on May 4, WWE filed a new trademark for the former WCW event ‘Bash at the Beach’ for merchandising purposes. AEW previously used the name for one of their shows, but Cody Rhodes was unable to obtain a trademark. He abandoned the pursuit of the trademark, and WWE eventually filed for it. It’s believed that Cody let the trademarks go in exchange for getting the rights to the last name Rhodes again.
The trademark is for: “International Class 025: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas;
Intent to Use: The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services.“
