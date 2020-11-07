WWE Files For Trademarks Of WCW Names Cody Abandoned

As we previously reported, Cody abandoned his attempt to file for trademarks of applications of several WCW events, like Slamboree. This was after WWE abandoned their trademark of ‘Cody Rhodes’, and the American Nightmare hinted that this was because the two worked out a deal. Now Fightful reports that on November 3, WWE filed for trademarks on ‘Slamboree’, ‘The Match Beyond’, ‘Bunkhouse Stampede’, ‘Battlebowl’, ‘Superbrawl’ and ‘Bash at the Beach.’

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment