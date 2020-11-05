Cody Says He Likely Won’t Use ‘Rhodes’ In His Wrestling Name

PWInsider reports that during a media conference call today, Cody was asked if he will use the Rhodes name again now that he’s legally able to. He suggested that he wouldn’t do so in the ring, but is excited to use it in third party ventures like acting or appearances. He said he doesn’t need to use Cody Rhodes because the wrestling world knows who he is. He also said he likes the way Justin Roberts currently announces him.

He seemingly hinted at making a deal with WWE for the trademark, noting that details aren’t important but there were “no hard feelings on either side.” He’s thankful to have the name to use as a credit on film and TV projects and is thankful to all who helped make it happen.