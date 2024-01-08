wrestling / News
WWE Files to Trademark ‘Final Testament’
January 8, 2024 | Posted by
Fightful reports that on January 7, WWE filed to trademark ‘Final Testament’ for ‘wrestling exhibitions’. It’s unknown exactly what the trademark will be used for, although WWE did recently debut a new faction with Karrion Kross, the Authors of Pain, Scarlett and Paul Ellering.
Mark For: FINAL TESTAMENT trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and sports entertainment via an online community portal.
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton, Mia Yim, & Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Details On Why Synthetic Cannabinoid Charge Against Liv Morgan Was Dropped
- Ted DiBiase Shares What Made DDP Connect With WCW Fans, Randy Savage’s Influence
- Note On Current Plan For Main Event of WWE Wrestlemania 40