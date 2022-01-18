WWE Files Trademark for ‘Gunther Stark’ Name

– PWInsider reports that WWE recently applied for the trademark to the ring name “Gunther Stark” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). You can read the description for the USPTO filing below:

It’s unknown who the talent name could be used for or referring to in WWE, or if it’s for plans involving a talent who will be related to NXT 2.0’s Zoey Stark onscreen.