WWE News: WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam Sneak Peek Online, Icons Revisited Special
May 16, 2021
– WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam is now available on Peacock, and a sneak peak of the special is online. You can see the video below, described as follows:
Rob Van Dam, Paul Heyman and others look back at the pivotal win that kicked off RVD’s two-year reign as ECW TV Champion and catapulted him to the top of ECW.
– WWE has also posted the WWE Icons Revisited aftershow episode featuring Riddle, Jerry Lawler and D-Von Dudley. The special is also available on Peacock:
