WWE News: IYO SKY Shares Pic With KAIRI From The Summer, Full Tribute to the Troops 2017 Match

IYO SKY was able to reconnect with KAIRI over the summer, and she shared a photo from the hangout on Instagram yesterday. SKY and KAIRI are longtime friends, and the former posted to her account to share the pic from when she was off WWE TV rehabilitating her ankle injury.

SKY wrote:

“This photo was taken in June 2022. During my rehabilitation period for a broken ankle, I went to the gym owned by KAIRI @official_kairi. The gym was in a great location by the beach and the facilities were excellent. I was so happy that my friend KAIRI was doing well”

SKY is now of course part of Damage CTRL and holds the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with Dakota Kai. KAIRI returned to STARDOM after leaving WWE in December of 2021 and became the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion at NJXPWxSTARDOM Historic X-Over in late November. She is set to defend the title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

– WWE posted the following full match from Tribute to the Troops 2017 with AJ Styles, Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura taking on Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn: