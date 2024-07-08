WWE News: The Judgment Day’s Story On Playlist, Tyler Breeze & Kofi Kingston Play TopSpin 2K25

– The latest supersized episode of WWE Playlist tells the story of the Judgment Day, You can see the two-hour video below, described as follows:

“Watch the entire saga of The Judgment Day, featuring moments and matches from Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and even R-Truth that made this faction one of the most dominant groups in WWE history.”

– Tyler Breeze and Kofi Kingston play TopSpin 2K25 in the latest UpUpDownDown video: