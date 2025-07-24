wrestling / News
WWE News: Kacy Catanzaro Announces Engagement, Chris Sabin Reflects On WWE Anniversary
– Former WWE star Kacy Catanzaro is set to tie the knot, announcing her engagement on Tuesday. The former Katana Chance posted to her Instagram and announced that she had accepted a proposal from her partner, writing:
“Cheers to forever. I SAID YES. Yes today, Yes tomorrow, Yes ALWAYS @naoufal_a”
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!
– Chris Sabin took to Twitter and commented on his one-year anniversary of signing with WWE, writing:
“1 year ago today I signed my first WWE contract. 24 years of hard work, dedication, injuries, comebacks, highs and lows and everything was absolutely worth it to achieve what was both my dream and goal. Never give up.”
