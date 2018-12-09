WWE Looking to Renew Legends Contracts for Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Booker T

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via ) is reporting that WWE is looking to renew the “Legends” contracts for three WWE Hall of Famers, including Hulk Hogan. The process usually works by signing WWE Legends to one-year contracts that are renewed at the beginning of each year.

Per the report, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Booker T are the three names WWE wants to renew their Legends contracts with. It was previously reported by the Observer last week that WWE was looking to sign Hogan to a new non-wrestling deal.

Additionally, Rajah reports that Vince McMahon isn’t wanting to let anyone go at the moment as long as WWE can keep their deals exclusive.