– As previously reported, WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena made an appearance at the WWE tryout session earlier this week and gave advice to the aspiring recruits. Wrestler LJ Cleary later commented on getting the pep talk from John Cena, which you can view below.

LJ Cleary wrote, “This was one of the most incredible moments of my career/life. Getting advice from my childhood hero, at a WWE tryout, while he’s in his final year as an active wrestler, is not something that’s on the cards for a kid from Dublin Ireland. The GOAT. Thank you @JohnCena”

– WWE Superstar Main Event Jey Uso has been announced as the new face of Cricket Wireless for WWE. He also appeared in a new ad for the campaign, which you can see below:

