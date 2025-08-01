John Cena Appears At WWE Tryout, Gives Advice To Attendees

John Cena made an appearance at this week’s WWE tryouts and gave some advice to those attending. The company has been hosting tryouts at MetLife and WWE posted a video of Cena at the tryout speaking to the prospective talents.

“You can be reliable, you can be coachable, and you can be f**king interested,” Cena said (per Fightful). “Those three things, they better your existence here. You might not be on the WrestleMania poster, but you sure as hell have bettered your odds of being part of the event.”

He continued, “But, if you are uninterested, uncoachable, and unreliable, this is the first and last time we talk. I want to wish you the best in the rest of your tryout, your journey doesn’t have to end here. The great thing about our business is there’s many ways to get to the top.”

Among the tryout attendees were Ben Bishop, Eli Knight, Goldenboy Santos, and a number of collegiate athletes.