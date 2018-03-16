WWE Madison Square Garden Live Results: Brock Lesnar Battles Kane & Braun Strowman, More

– WWE held their latest house show in Madison Square Garden on Friday, with Brock Lesnar facing Kane & Brown Strowman for the Universal Championship. Results are below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn did a sneak attack on WWE Champion AJ Styles and beat him down. They did an injury angle where Styles was helped to the back.

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens by disqualification when Sami interfered. Styles ran back out and made the save with Nakamura for a big pop.

* Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak.

* Asuka defeated Mandy Rose with the Asuka Lock.

* Bray Wyatt defeated Matt Hardy.

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar retained in a Fatal 4 Way over Titus Worldwide, The New Day and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar retained over Kane and Braun Strowman. Kane took the pin. After the mtch, The Bar tried to attack Strowman and put him through a table but he took them out.

* RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained in a Triple Threat over Sasha Banks and Bayley. After the match, Bliss and Mickie James beat down Banks but Nia Jax came out. Jax and Bliss tried to hug but it backfired and Mickie came over but got dropped with a Samoan Drop. Jax stood tall while the others were down.

* John Cena and Nikki Bella defeated Elias and Sonya Deville.

* Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeated Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.