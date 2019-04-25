wrestling / News
WWE Moves The B-Team to Smackdown Roster
April 25, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has made another post-Superstar Shakeup roster move, shifting The B-Team to Smackdown. The team, who worked the dark match at the Smackdown tapings, have been moved to the Smackdown roster on WWE.com.
WWE filed a trademark application for “B-Team University” last week for the potential use in shows, websites and blogs, though exactly how it will be used isn’t yet known.
