wrestling / News

WWE Moves The B-Team to Smackdown Roster

April 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The B Team Curtis Axel Bo Dallas

– WWE has made another post-Superstar Shakeup roster move, shifting The B-Team to Smackdown. The team, who worked the dark match at the Smackdown tapings, have been moved to the Smackdown roster on WWE.com.

WWE filed a trademark application for “B-Team University” last week for the potential use in shows, websites and blogs, though exactly how it will be used isn’t yet known.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, The B-Team, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading