WWE Announces Musical Guests For Tribute to the Troops

December 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Holiday WWE Tribute to the Troops Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that Friday’s Tribute to the Troops edition of Smackdown will feature special musical guests. The War and Treaty, who have been nominated for two Grammy Awards, will perform live. You can find their Grammy-nominated song, “Blank Page”, below.

