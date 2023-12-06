wrestling / News
WWE Announces Musical Guests For Tribute to the Troops
December 6, 2023
WWE has announced that Friday’s Tribute to the Troops edition of Smackdown will feature special musical guests. The War and Treaty, who have been nominated for two Grammy Awards, will perform live. You can find their Grammy-nominated song, “Blank Page”, below.
Two-time 2024 Grammy nominees @warandtreaty will perform LIVE on the #WWETroops edition of #SmackDown this Friday!
Tune in to honor our U.S. service members, veterans and their families with this special performance. pic.twitter.com/UmYpeOiEXL
— WWE (@WWE) December 5, 2023
