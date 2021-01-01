WWE Network Announces Best Of Luke Harper Collection, More January Specials

WWE Network has announced a variety of new programming coming to the platform in January, including a Best of Luke Harper collection to pay tribute to the late Jon Huber (aka Brodie Lee).

Here’s the list of content that’s set to hit WWE Network this month:

Documentaries

The Day Of: WWE TLC 2020

WWE Untold: AJ Styles’ Debut

Pat Patterson Story

WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair

The Day Of: Royal Rumble 2014

WWE Icons: Yokozuna Original Series

Broken Skull Sessions: Bayley

WWE Playback: 2020 Royal Rumble Matches

Roundtable: First Women’s Royal Rumble Match In-Ring

Royal Rumble 2021

Weekly Episodes of NXT UK & 205 Live

Weekly Independent Wrestling Shows

13 Episodes of Wrestling Challenge The Best Of

Roman Reigns’ Championship Matches

Luke Harper

Attitude Era Royal Rumble Matches

Royal Rumble Matches of the 2000s New Episodes

RAW Talk

Talking Smack

WWE’s The Bump

This Week In WWE

Notsam Wrestling