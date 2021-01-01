wrestling / News
WWE Network Announces Best Of Luke Harper Collection, More January Specials
WWE Network has announced a variety of new programming coming to the platform in January, including a Best of Luke Harper collection to pay tribute to the late Jon Huber (aka Brodie Lee).
Here’s the list of content that’s set to hit WWE Network this month:
Documentaries
The Day Of: WWE TLC 2020
WWE Untold: AJ Styles’ Debut
Pat Patterson Story
WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair
The Day Of: Royal Rumble 2014
WWE Icons: Yokozuna
Original Series
Broken Skull Sessions: Bayley
WWE Playback: 2020 Royal Rumble Matches
Roundtable: First Women’s Royal Rumble Match
In-Ring
Royal Rumble 2021
Weekly Episodes of NXT UK & 205 Live
Weekly Independent Wrestling Shows
13 Episodes of Wrestling Challenge
The Best Of
Roman Reigns’ Championship Matches
Luke Harper
Attitude Era Royal Rumble Matches
Royal Rumble Matches of the 2000s
New Episodes
RAW Talk
Talking Smack
WWE’s The Bump
This Week In WWE
Notsam Wrestling
New year, new shows … coming to @WWENetwork this month! pic.twitter.com/osOmBFBKjK
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 1, 2021
