WWE Network Documentary Heaven Now Streaming For Free

March 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE is now streaming their new documentary Heaven for free. You can see the film below, which is narrated by Beth Phoenix and described as follows:

Watching her older brothers wrestle, Heaven Fitch fell in love with the sport. This is the story of the 16-year-old North Carolina girl whose hard work and determination would break barriers and make history, narrated by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Jeremy Thomas

