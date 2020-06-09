This Week’s New WWE Network Content: The Last Ride Chapter 4, Backlash 2020, More

– WWE has revealed the new additions to the WWE Network this week including a new Best of WWE, Kevin Owens and Shayna Baszler specials, and more. The full list is below per PWInsider:

Tuesday, June 9:

The Best of WWE: The Best of Backlash – 12 PM EST via VOD

Wednesday, June 10

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM EST

Monday Night Raw (5/11/20) – 10 AM EST via VOD

Thursday, June 11

WWE NXT UK – 3 PM EST

This Week in WWE – 7 PM EST

WWE NXT (6/10/20) – 10 PM EST

Friday, June 12

205 Live – 10 PM EST

Saturday, June 13

WWE Main Event (5/28/20) – 10 AM EST

Sunday, June 14

Undertaker: The Last Ride: Chapter 4 – 10 AM EST vis VOD

Friday Night SmackDown (5/15/20) – 10 AM EST via VOD

WWE’s The Bump – 10:30 AM EST

WWE Backlash Kickoff 2020 – 6 PM EST

WWE Backlash 2020 – 7 PM EST

Undertaker: The Last Ride: Chapter 4 – “The Battle Within” on WWE Network broadcast stream after Backlash.