This Week’s New WWE Network Content: The Last Ride Chapter 4, Backlash 2020, More
– WWE has revealed the new additions to the WWE Network this week including a new Best of WWE, Kevin Owens and Shayna Baszler specials, and more. The full list is below per PWInsider:
Tuesday, June 9:
The Best of WWE: The Best of Backlash – 12 PM EST via VOD
Wednesday, June 10
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM EST
Monday Night Raw (5/11/20) – 10 AM EST via VOD
Thursday, June 11
WWE NXT UK – 3 PM EST
This Week in WWE – 7 PM EST
WWE NXT (6/10/20) – 10 PM EST
Friday, June 12
205 Live – 10 PM EST
Saturday, June 13
WWE Main Event (5/28/20) – 10 AM EST
Sunday, June 14
Undertaker: The Last Ride: Chapter 4 – 10 AM EST vis VOD
Friday Night SmackDown (5/15/20) – 10 AM EST via VOD
WWE’s The Bump – 10:30 AM EST
WWE Backlash Kickoff 2020 – 6 PM EST
WWE Backlash 2020 – 7 PM EST
Undertaker: The Last Ride: Chapter 4 – “The Battle Within” on WWE Network broadcast stream after Backlash.
