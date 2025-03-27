WWE Hires New Ring Announcer For Friday Night Smackdown

In a post on Twitter, Mark Shunock announced that he has been hired by WWE and will be the ring announcer for Friday Night Smackdown going forward. His WWE name will be ‘Mark Nash’. He previously worked as a ring announcer for Top Rank Boxing and hosts for the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

He wrote: “Stepping into a new ring with @WWE. Thrilled to join Friday Night SmackDown. Mark “Nash” will see you tomorrow night at

@TheO2. #WWE #WWESmackDown #SmackDown #RingAnnouncer”