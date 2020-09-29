wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Interviewing NSYNC’s Lance Bass, More Raw Video Highlights
September 29, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss will be interviewing NSYNC’s Lance Bass later today on her podcast, Uncool With Alexa Bliss. You can view that announcement and watch today’s episode below. The stream will begin at 11:00 am EST.
FULL EPISODE: See @AlexaBliss_WWE talk @NSYNC secrets, space travel and more with her childhood crush #LanceBass on #UncoolWithAlexa at 11 a.m. ET on WWE's @YouTube Channel! https://t.co/yQTJinijbC pic.twitter.com/3u5E6nvDzQ
— WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw. you can check out those clips below.
