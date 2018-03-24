wrestling / News
WWE News: Apollo Has Injury Scare at WWE Live Event, Ricky Morton works at WWE Performance Center, D’Lo Brown Congratulates Ivory and Mark Henry on Hall of Fame Inductions
– There was an injury scare at tonight’s WWE live event in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada as Apollo hurt his knee during a tag team match. The referee threw up the “X” signal and was examined at ringside by medical personnel; he continued the match but was limping….
The 4th match was Sheamus and Cesaro over Titus/Apollo and Gallows/Anderson. There was an injury scare with Apollo’s right knee early but he’s fine. He worked most of the match. #WWEKitchener pic.twitter.com/8SGBkaALrh
— John Canton (@johnreport) March 25, 2018
Possible injury to @WWEApollo at #WWEKitchener ??? pic.twitter.com/9INn4KYDJi
— Chad (@theoutlawcdmac) March 25, 2018
Ref through up an “X” for Apollo. Medical staff came down, checked on him, he said he’s able to continue the match. Is limping a bit. #WWEKitchener pic.twitter.com/yCYuhWBVXW
— ʜᴇᴇʟ ʙʏ ɴᴀᴛᴜʀᴇ (@HeelByNatureYT) March 25, 2018
– Ricky Morton helped out talent out at the WWE Performance Center and NXT live events the past two weeks. He posted the following on Twitter…
#performancecenter #NXTLargo Thanks for having me the last two weeks @NXTMattBloom @TheScotty2Hotty pic.twitter.com/QDgrOd49Bw
— School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) March 24, 2018
– D’Lo Brown congratulated Ivory and Mark Henry on their respective inductions into the WWE Hall of Fame…
It was my pleasure 2 work with @MorettiIvory & @TheMarkHenry both of whom are being inducted into this years class of the #HOF.2 people I have nothing but love and respect for.They completely deserve this honor for all they have done for and have given to our business.#WWEHOF2018 pic.twitter.com/ls9JV2N8bP
— D'Lo Brown (@dlobrown75) March 21, 2018