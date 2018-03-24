 

WWE News: Apollo Has Injury Scare at WWE Live Event, Ricky Morton works at WWE Performance Center, D’Lo Brown Congratulates Ivory and Mark Henry on Hall of Fame Inductions

March 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Apollo Crews

– There was an injury scare at tonight’s WWE live event in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada as Apollo hurt his knee during a tag team match. The referee threw up the “X” signal and was examined at ringside by medical personnel; he continued the match but was limping….

– Ricky Morton helped out talent out at the WWE Performance Center and NXT live events the past two weeks. He posted the following on Twitter…

– D’Lo Brown congratulated Ivory and Mark Henry on their respective inductions into the WWE Hall of Fame…

