WWE News: Apollo Has Injury Scare at WWE Live Event, Ricky Morton works at WWE Performance Center, D’Lo Brown Congratulates Ivory and Mark Henry on Hall of Fame Inductions

– There was an injury scare at tonight’s WWE live event in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada as Apollo hurt his knee during a tag team match. The referee threw up the “X” signal and was examined at ringside by medical personnel; he continued the match but was limping….

The 4th match was Sheamus and Cesaro over Titus/Apollo and Gallows/Anderson. There was an injury scare with Apollo’s right knee early but he’s fine. He worked most of the match. #WWEKitchener pic.twitter.com/8SGBkaALrh — John Canton (@johnreport) March 25, 2018

Ref through up an “X” for Apollo. Medical staff came down, checked on him, he said he’s able to continue the match. Is limping a bit. #WWEKitchener pic.twitter.com/yCYuhWBVXW — ʜᴇᴇʟ ʙʏ ɴᴀᴛᴜʀᴇ (@HeelByNatureYT) March 25, 2018

– Ricky Morton helped out talent out at the WWE Performance Center and NXT live events the past two weeks. He posted the following on Twitter…

– D’Lo Brown congratulated Ivory and Mark Henry on their respective inductions into the WWE Hall of Fame…