WWE News: Bad Bunny Merchandise All Sold Out, Gargano on This Week in Marvel Podcast, Ruby Riott Returns for Superstar Savepoint

– All of the limited edition merchandise for rapper Bad Bunny for his appearance at the Royal Rumble on WWEShop.com is currently sold out. As previously reported, his WWE merchandise had quickly become a best seller for the WWE Shop.

– NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano joined the This Week in Marvel podcast. Gargano revealed that he will be sporting Marvel Comics-inspired gear at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day later this month.

He stated, “At the next Takeover, on Valentine’s Day, I will have special Marvel-inspired gear. I already have it planned. It is at home. It is one of the rare occasions where I already have it.”

– WWE Superstar Ruby Riott returned for Superstar Savepoint on UpUpDownDown today: