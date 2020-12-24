wrestling / News
WWE News: Booker T Weighs in on Tag Team Title Changes at TLC, Dave Mastiff Reviews Christmas Wishes, Jinny Voices The Queen’s Speech
December 24, 2020 | Posted by
– Some more clips have been released from this week’s Booker T Hall of Fame podcast, where he comes on The Hurt Business winning the Raw tag team titles and Charlotte Flair returning to team with Asuka to win the WWE women’s tag team titles at last Sunday’s WWE TLC event. Those clips are available below.
– On today’s Christmas Eve edition of NXT UK, Dave Mastiff reviewed some Superstars’ Christmas wishes:
– Also on today’s NXT UK, Jinny delivered “The Queen’s Speech,” which you can see below:
