WWE News: Braun Strowman Plans to Shove His Fist Down Shane McMahon’s Throat, Triple H & Shawn Michaels Hype NXT Announcements
– Following last night’s Raw, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman had a message for Shane McMahon after a bizarre promo where McMahon called Strowman stupid. Needless to stay, Strowman is not happy with Shane O’Mac.
Strowman tweeted, “You know @shanemcmahon I would make you eat your words for wasting my time … but I think I’d rather shove my first DOWN YOUR THROAT!!! NO ONE calls me stupid!!!!” I believe Strowman meant “fist” and not “first.” You can view that tweet below.
You know @shanemcmahon
I would make you eat your words for wasting my time … but I think I’d rather shove my first DOWN YOUR THROAT!!! NO ONE calls me stupid!!!!
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 9, 2021
– As previously reported, NXT GM William Regal will reveal two major announcements on tomorrow’s episode on the USA Network. Both NXT head Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer and NXT coach Shawn Michaels hyped up the upcoming announcements earlier on Twitter.
Triple H wrote on tomorrow’s show, “Two of the biggest title matches in @WWENXT history. Two game-changing announcements. One word for this show …. EPIC!!!! #WWENXT on @USA_Network this Wednesday! #WeAreNXT.”
Shawn Michaels added, “I cannot wait for Wednesday!!! @shirai_io vs #ToniStorm @FinnBalor vs @AdamColePro Not one but TWO announcements?! #WeAreNXT #WWENXT” You can view their hype tweets here:
Two of the biggest title matches in @WWENXT history.
Two game-changing announcements. One word for this show …. EPIC!!!!#WWENXT on @USA_Network this Wednesday! #WeAreNXT https://t.co/4mhWxKruV3
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 9, 2021
I cannot wait for Wednesday!!!@shirai_io vs #ToniStorm@FinnBalor vs @AdamColePro
Not one but TWO announcements?!#WeAreNXT #WWENXT https://t.co/y5CgPResdJ
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) March 9, 2021
