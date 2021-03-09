wrestling / News

WWE News: Braun Strowman Plans to Shove His Fist Down Shane McMahon’s Throat, Triple H & Shawn Michaels Hype NXT Announcements

March 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Following last night’s Raw, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman had a message for Shane McMahon after a bizarre promo where McMahon called Strowman stupid. Needless to stay, Strowman is not happy with Shane O’Mac.

Strowman tweeted, “You know @shanemcmahon I would make you eat your words for wasting my time … but I think I’d rather shove my first DOWN YOUR THROAT!!! NO ONE calls me stupid!!!!” I believe Strowman meant “fist” and not “first.” You can view that tweet below.

As previously reported, NXT GM William Regal will reveal two major announcements on tomorrow’s episode on the USA Network. Both NXT head Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer and NXT coach Shawn Michaels hyped up the upcoming announcements earlier on Twitter.

Triple H wrote on tomorrow’s show, “Two of the biggest title matches in @WWENXT history. Two game-changing announcements. One word for this show …. EPIC!!!! #WWENXT on @USA_Network this Wednesday! #WeAreNXT.”

Shawn Michaels added, “I cannot wait for Wednesday!!! @shirai_io vs #ToniStorm @FinnBalor vs @AdamColePro Not one but TWO announcements?! #WeAreNXT #WWENXT” You can view their hype tweets here:

