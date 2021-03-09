WWE News: Braun Strowman Plans to Shove His Fist Down Shane McMahon’s Throat, Triple H & Shawn Michaels Hype NXT Announcements

– Following last night’s Raw, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman had a message for Shane McMahon after a bizarre promo where McMahon called Strowman stupid. Needless to stay, Strowman is not happy with Shane O’Mac.

Strowman tweeted, “You know @shanemcmahon I would make you eat your words for wasting my time … but I think I’d rather shove my first DOWN YOUR THROAT!!! NO ONE calls me stupid!!!!” I believe Strowman meant “fist” and not “first.” You can view that tweet below.

I would make you eat your words for wasting my time … but I think I’d rather shove my first DOWN YOUR THROAT!!! NO ONE calls me stupid!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 9, 2021

– As previously reported, NXT GM William Regal will reveal two major announcements on tomorrow’s episode on the USA Network. Both NXT head Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer and NXT coach Shawn Michaels hyped up the upcoming announcements earlier on Twitter.

Triple H wrote on tomorrow’s show, “Two of the biggest title matches in @WWENXT history. Two game-changing announcements. One word for this show …. EPIC!!!! #WWENXT on @USA_Network this Wednesday! #WeAreNXT.”

Shawn Michaels added, “I cannot wait for Wednesday!!! @shirai_io vs #ToniStorm @FinnBalor vs @AdamColePro Not one but TWO announcements?! #WeAreNXT #WWENXT” You can view their hype tweets here: