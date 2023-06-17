wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmella Featured on Cover of Jamo Magazine, Michin Plays RE4, Sheamus Works Out With PK Subban
June 17, 2023
– WWE Superstar Carmella is featured on the June cover of Jamo Magazine. You can check out the cover featuring Carmella below.
Carmella wrote in the caption, “@jamomag june cover girl ✨ thanks for featuring me on the cover of the beauty issue and allowing me to share my message about body positivity and self love. 🤍 link in stories for full spread.”
– Michin, aka Mia Yim, played Resident Evil 4 on her channel:
– Sheamus worked out with former NHL player PK Subban on Celtic Warrior Workouts:
