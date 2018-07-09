wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Back In Gym After Surgery, Lumberjacks Announced For Asuka vs. James Ellsworth
In a post on Instagram Story (via Wrestling Inc), Charlotte revealed that she is back in the gym after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured breast implant.
She wrote: “3 weeks off and first day back…lower body only and felt so good to sweat. thank you @team_nobackfat for the workout today.”
Countdown begins. #MondayMorning 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/QX1EGyv4b3
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 9, 2018
– On the latest edition of This Week in WWE, a graphic aired revealing the lumberjacks that will be around the ring in Asuka’s match with James Ellsworth on Smackdown. They include Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Becky Lynch, Naomi and Carmella.
Ellsworth wrote in response:
#SDLive General Manager @RealPaigeWWE has put me in a very unfair situation for this Tuesday
Not sure she did it on purpose though, cause I think she kinda likes me 🤔.. #MellaIsMoney #EllsworthisExquisite #NoOneIsReadyForEllsworth pic.twitter.com/6jOv1whlJS
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 7, 2018