– There are no hard feelings between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. The two shared a heartwarming interaction backstage last Monday during WWE Raw. WWE released a clip showing the two sharing an embrace, and Punk says to Cody, “Finish your story, bro.” So it looks like Punk is now in full support of Cody being able to “finish the story.” You can view that clip below.

Cody Rhodes won the men’s Rumble Match at last Saturday’s event. Cody and Punk were the last two men in the match, but Cody ultimately eliminated Punk to win the match and earn a title shot at WrestleMania. Punk also tore his triceps during the match, and he’ll not be able to make it to WrestleMania as a result of the injury.

– The ticket presale has begun for the WWE Raw show scheduled for July 8 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on July 8. The ticket presale code for the event is WWEFAN (via PWInsider).