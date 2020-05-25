WWE News: Edge Appears In Season 2 of Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series, Jeet Rama Cooks At Home, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Edge makes a cameo in the second season of the Netflix show Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series, which is now streaming.

Edge wrote on Twitter: “From becoming friends with John Dunsworth on the set of Haven, I met the motley crew known as @trailerparkboys What happens when we put our odd Canuck brains together? A LOT of weirdness. Season two of the animated series streaming now on @netflix #Sledge #ClintEatswood”

From becoming friends with John Dunsworth on the set of Haven, I met the motley crew known as @trailerparkboys What happens when we put our odd Canuck brains together? A LOT of weirdness. Season two of the animated series streaming now on @netflix #Sledge #ClintEatswood pic.twitter.com/mvGWcI4awM — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) May 24, 2020

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Roman Reigns (35), Bo Dallas (30) and Alberto El Patron (43).

– Jeet Rama cooks at his home in a new video from the WWE Performance Center.